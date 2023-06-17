Thairo Estrada and Mookie Betts will take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +140 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 34 of the 58 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.6%).

Los Angeles has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Los Angeles has played in 70 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-5).

The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-12 17-19 12-12 27-19 30-20 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.