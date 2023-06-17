Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) and the San Francisco Giants (37-32) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-0) for the Dodgers and Alex Wood (1-1) for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 34 (58.6%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-9, a 47.1% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 386 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Dodgers Schedule