Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) and the San Francisco Giants (37-32) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on June 17.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-0) for the Dodgers and Alex Wood (1-1) for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 34 (58.6%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 8-9, a 47.1% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 386 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
|June 14
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
|June 15
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
|June 16
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia
|June 17
|Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
|June 18
|Giants
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
|June 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers
|June 23
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Bielak
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.