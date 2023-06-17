The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor and his .387 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (two homers) battle the San Francisco Giants Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .207 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (18.2%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .205 AVG .209 .263 OBP .280 .452 SLG .462 9 XBH 9 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 25/5 K/BB 38/8 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings