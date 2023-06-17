The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor and his .387 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (two homers) battle the San Francisco Giants Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .207 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (18.2%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 31
.205 AVG .209
.263 OBP .280
.452 SLG .462
9 XBH 9
4 HR 7
12 RBI 14
25/5 K/BB 38/8
4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
