Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor and his .387 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (two homers) battle the San Francisco Giants Saturday at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .207 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including multiple hits six times (10.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (18.2%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|.205
|AVG
|.209
|.263
|OBP
|.280
|.452
|SLG
|.462
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|25/5
|K/BB
|38/8
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
