At +2500 as of July 2, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Chargers games hit the over.

Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +5000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +5000 14 December 10 Broncos - +4500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.