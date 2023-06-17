Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Austin Barnes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .122 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Barnes has a hit in 10 of 29 games played this season (34.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
- Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.143
|AVG
|.100
|.250
|OBP
|.178
|.143
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/6
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wood (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.80 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
