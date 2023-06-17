On Saturday, Austin Barnes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Alex Wood

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .122 with two doubles and nine walks.

Barnes has a hit in 10 of 29 games played this season (34.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.

Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .143 AVG .100 .250 OBP .178 .143 SLG .150 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/6 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings