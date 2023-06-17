On Saturday, Austin Barnes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .122 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Barnes has a hit in 10 of 29 games played this season (34.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.143 AVG .100
.250 OBP .178
.143 SLG .150
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
11/6 K/BB 11/3
1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wood (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.80 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.