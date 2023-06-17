Top Player Prop Bets for Angels vs. Royals on June 17, 2023
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Angels vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 81 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .301/.385/.621 so far this season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .459 with four doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 63 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .248/.355/.457 on the season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 68 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .245/.285/.424 on the season.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
