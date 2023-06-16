Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks while batting .291.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 32 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (43.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored in 28 games this season (58.3%), including four multi-run games (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.314
|AVG
|.267
|.390
|OBP
|.405
|.593
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|16/11
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.