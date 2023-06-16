Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks while batting .291.

Smith has picked up a hit in 32 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (43.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored in 28 games this season (58.3%), including four multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .314 AVG .267 .390 OBP .405 .593 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 20 RBI 15 16/11 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings