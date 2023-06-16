At +6600, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 22 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

Rams games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last season the Rams won only one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up just two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Ernest Jones totaled 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +8000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +5000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

