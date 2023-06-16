At +8000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 24 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last season, but they won only two games on the road.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped keep opposing offenses in check with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +5000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +8000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4000

Odds are current as of June 16 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.