Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Betts is batting .350 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 74.2% of his games this year (49 of 66), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Betts has had an RBI in 26 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 62.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.322
|AVG
|.216
|.418
|OBP
|.325
|.628
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|25/20
|K/BB
|25/21
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
- In 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.