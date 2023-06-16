Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Betts is batting .350 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 74.2% of his games this year (49 of 66), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Betts has had an RBI in 26 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 62.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .322 AVG .216 .418 OBP .325 .628 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 25/20 K/BB 25/21 2 SB 3

