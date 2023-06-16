Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .221.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 35 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (29.7%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.242
|AVG
|.204
|.365
|OBP
|.292
|.411
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|22/18
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
