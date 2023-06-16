The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 32 walks while batting .221.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 35 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (29.7%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .242 AVG .204 .365 OBP .292 .411 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 22/18 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings