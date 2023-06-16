Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .218 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 22 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 44 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.214
|AVG
|.222
|.263
|OBP
|.240
|.286
|SLG
|.236
|5
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/2
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Brebbia (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
