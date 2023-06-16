Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .218 with six doubles and seven walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 22 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 44 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .214 AVG .222 .263 OBP .240 .286 SLG .236 5 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/5 K/BB 9/2 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings