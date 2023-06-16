Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Heyward has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .258 AVG .212 .367 OBP .297 .515 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 15/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings