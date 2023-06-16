Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Heyward has driven in a run in 10 games this year (19.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.258
|AVG
|.212
|.367
|OBP
|.297
|.515
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|15/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
