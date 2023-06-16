On Friday, James Outman (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .227 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has picked up a hit in 49.2% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .220 AVG .234 .321 OBP .325 .363 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 13 RBI 17 42/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings