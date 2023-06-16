James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, James Outman (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .227 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 49.2% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.220
|AVG
|.234
|.321
|OBP
|.325
|.363
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|17
|42/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.25, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.