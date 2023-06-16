The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

In 76.8% of his games this season (53 of 69), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (42.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12 games this season (17.4%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven in a run in 27 games this season (39.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .333 AVG .331 .414 OBP .410 .519 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 19 RBI 26 23/19 K/BB 28/16 7 SB 2

