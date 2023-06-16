Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- In 76.8% of his games this season (53 of 69), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (42.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (17.4%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 27 games this season (39.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.333
|AVG
|.331
|.414
|OBP
|.410
|.519
|SLG
|.614
|14
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|26
|23/19
|K/BB
|28/16
|7
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went one scoreless inning while allowing just one hit.
- In 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
