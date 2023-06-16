The San Francisco Giants (36-32) are looking for continued production from a batter on a hot streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium. Mike Yastrzemski is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.18), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Brebbia - SF (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning while allowing only one hit.

During 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Brebbia has not recorded a quality start.

Brebbia, who averages one per appearance, has not yet pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts).

He is looking to keep a streak of four games without surrendering an earned run intact.

John Brebbia vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks 18th in the league with 562 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .455 (third in the league) with 116 total home runs (first in MLB action).

In 1 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Brebbia has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .200.

