LaMonte Wade Jr and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (starting at 10:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 91 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .332/.412/.569 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .265/.368/.527 on the year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

Wade has 56 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 45 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .276/.415/.458 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .296/.347/.485 so far this year.

Estrada takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.