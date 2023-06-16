Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) will match up against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (36-32) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 16. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Giants have +120 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Dodgers and Giants matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 34 out of the 57 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 22-17 record (winning 56.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -300 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.