LaMonte Wade Jr and Mookie Betts take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 116 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB, slugging .455.

The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (381 total).

The Dodgers rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home - John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Reid Detmers 6/23/2023 Astros - Home - Brandon Bielak

