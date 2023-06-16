How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
LaMonte Wade Jr and Mookie Betts take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 116 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks third in MLB, slugging .455.
- The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (381 total).
- The Dodgers rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Aaron Nola
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|-
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jaime Barria
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Reid Detmers
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Bielak
