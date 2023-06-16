John Brebbia takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Dodgers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 34-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 22-17 (winning 56.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-27-5).

The Dodgers have gone 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-11 17-19 12-12 27-18 30-19 9-11

