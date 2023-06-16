Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) and San Francisco Giants (36-32) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.18), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 22 of its 39 games, or 56.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Los Angeles has scored 381 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule