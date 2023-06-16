Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) and San Francisco Giants (36-32) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.18), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won 22 of its 39 games, or 56.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Los Angeles has scored 381 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Phillies
|W 9-0
|Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
|June 14
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
|June 15
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
|June 16
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs John Brebbia
|June 17
|Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs TBA
|June 18
|Giants
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
|June 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers
|June 23
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Bielak
