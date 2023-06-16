The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .266.

Peralta has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .304 AVG .236 .338 OBP .274 .478 SLG .337 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 10 10/4 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings