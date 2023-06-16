David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .266.
- Peralta has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.304
|AVG
|.236
|.338
|OBP
|.274
|.478
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|10/4
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.