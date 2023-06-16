Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .209.
- Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 54 games this year (48.1%), including multiple hits six times (11.1%).
- In 18.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.208
|AVG
|.209
|.266
|OBP
|.280
|.458
|SLG
|.462
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|25/5
|K/BB
|38/8
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing just one hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.25, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
