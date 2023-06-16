The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks while batting .209.

Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 54 games this year (48.1%), including multiple hits six times (11.1%).

In 18.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .208 AVG .209 .266 OBP .280 .458 SLG .462 9 XBH 9 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 25/5 K/BB 38/8 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings