The Los Angeles Chargers have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the NFL as of June 18.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game offensively last year (ninth in NFL), and it surrendered 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +5000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +5000 14 December 10 Broncos - +4000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

