Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Will Smith (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .290 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), with multiple hits 15 times (31.9%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (21.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (44.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (21.3%).
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.313
|AVG
|.267
|.379
|OBP
|.405
|.602
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|14/9
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
