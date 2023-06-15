On Thursday, Will Smith (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .290 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), with multiple hits 15 times (31.9%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (21.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (44.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (21.3%).

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .313 AVG .267 .379 OBP .405 .602 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 20 RBI 15 14/9 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings