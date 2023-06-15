Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
As of June 18 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.
- Los Angeles picked up three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Rams Impact Players
- Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.
- Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Ernest Jones helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
