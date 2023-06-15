Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (23.1%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (16.9%).
- He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.319
|AVG
|.216
|.415
|OBP
|.325
|.638
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|24/19
|K/BB
|25/21
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.