The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.415 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (23.1%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (16.9%).

He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .319 AVG .216 .415 OBP .325 .638 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 24/19 K/BB 25/21 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings