Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.253
|AVG
|.204
|.373
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|20/17
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.