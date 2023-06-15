Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 31 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 63 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .253 AVG .204 .373 OBP .292 .429 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 20/17 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings