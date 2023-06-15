On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has six doubles and six walks while hitting .210.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with multiple hits eight times (18.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 43 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (14.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.197 AVG .222
.239 OBP .240
.273 SLG .236
5 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
9/4 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.