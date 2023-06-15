Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has six doubles and six walks while hitting .210.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with multiple hits eight times (18.6%).
- He has not homered in his 43 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (14.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.197
|AVG
|.222
|.239
|OBP
|.240
|.273
|SLG
|.236
|5
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|9/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
