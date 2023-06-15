On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has six doubles and six walks while hitting .210.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with multiple hits eight times (18.6%).

He has not homered in his 43 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (14.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .197 AVG .222 .239 OBP .240 .273 SLG .236 5 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 9/4 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings