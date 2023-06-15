Jason Heyward -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .244 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 44.0% of his 50 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 games this year (42.0%), including five multi-run games (10.0%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .279 AVG .212 .392 OBP .297 .557 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 11/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

