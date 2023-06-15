Jason Heyward -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .244 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Heyward is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 44.0% of his 50 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (42.0%), including five multi-run games (10.0%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 25
.279 AVG .212
.392 OBP .297
.557 SLG .394
9 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 5
11/11 K/BB 16/8
1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
