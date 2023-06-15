Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .244 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 44.0% of his 50 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (42.0%), including five multi-run games (10.0%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.279
|AVG
|.212
|.392
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|11/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
