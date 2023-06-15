James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .227.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with at least two hits 12 times (19.4%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Outman has driven in a run in 15 games this year (24.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs nine times (14.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 32
.218 AVG .234
.324 OBP .325
.368 SLG .505
7 XBH 14
2 HR 7
13 RBI 17
39/11 K/BB 41/12
6 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
