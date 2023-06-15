James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .227.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with at least two hits 12 times (19.4%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has driven in a run in 15 games this year (24.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs nine times (14.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .218 AVG .234 .324 OBP .325 .368 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 13 RBI 17 39/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings