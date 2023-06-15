Freddie Freeman -- .278 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .990, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%), including 29 multi-hit games (42.6%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this year (38.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 of 68 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .339 AVG .331 .418 OBP .410 .532 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 18 RBI 26 23/18 K/BB 28/16 7 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings