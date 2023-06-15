Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman -- .278 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .990, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 52 of 68 games this year (76.5%), including 29 multi-hit games (42.6%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this year (38.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 68 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.339
|AVG
|.331
|.418
|OBP
|.410
|.532
|SLG
|.614
|14
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|26
|23/18
|K/BB
|28/16
|7
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
