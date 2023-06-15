Thursday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (30-39) at 10:10 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-6.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Dodgers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Dodgers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Los Angeles has won 18 of its 34 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
  • Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 376 total runs this season.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 9 @ Phillies L 5-4 Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez
June 10 @ Phillies W 9-0 Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola
June 11 @ Phillies L 7-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker
June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
June 14 White Sox L 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
June 15 White Sox - Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
June 16 Giants - Bobby Miller vs John Brebbia
June 17 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA
June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
June 21 @ Angels - Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers

