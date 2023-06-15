Thursday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (30-39) at 10:10 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 18 of its 34 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 376 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule