Dodgers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (30-39) at 10:10 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA).
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Los Angeles has won 18 of its 34 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 376 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Phillies
|L 5-4
|Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez
|June 10
|@ Phillies
|W 9-0
|Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker
|June 13
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn
|June 14
|White Sox
|L 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
|June 15
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
|June 16
|Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs John Brebbia
|June 17
|Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs TBA
|June 18
|Giants
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria
|June 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Grove vs Reid Detmers
