Dodgers vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
The Chicago White Sox (30-39) match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30), a game after Jake Burger went deep twice in an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers, at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-2) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).
Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (0-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing four innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an 8.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .305.
- None of Grove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Grove has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- During 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
- Cease has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cease is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
