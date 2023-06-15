The Chicago White Sox (30-39) match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30), a game after Jake Burger went deep twice in an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers, at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (0-2) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (0-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing four innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an 8.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .305.

None of Grove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Grove has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.

Cease has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.

