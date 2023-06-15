Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Grove Stats

Michael Grove (0-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 9 4.0 7 4 4 2 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 5.0 4 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 3.0 5 2 2 0 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 15 5.2 2 1 1 6 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 9 3.1 12 9 9 4 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 44 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .335/.413/.576 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.366/.529 so far this season.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.319/.532 slash line so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 61 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashing .248/.332/.431 on the season.

Vaughn brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

