Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. White Sox on June 15, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Grove Stats
- Michael Grove (0-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 20
|3.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 15
|5.2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 9
|3.1
|12
|9
|9
|4
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 44 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .335/.413/.576 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 67 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.366/.529 so far this season.
- Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .264/.319/.532 slash line so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 61 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI.
- He's slashing .248/.332/.431 on the season.
- Vaughn brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
