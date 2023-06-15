On Thursday, June 15, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (30-39) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-150). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 3-6 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -274 - 1st

