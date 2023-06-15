Dylan Cease will be on the mound for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 115 home runs in total.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Michael Grove (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Grove is yet to register a quality start this season.

Grove has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this outing.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox L 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria 6/21/2023 Angels - Away Michael Grove Reid Detmers

