The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The White Sox are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-150). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-2-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 33-23 in those games.

Los Angeles has an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 60%.

Los Angeles has played in 68 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-27-4).

The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-11 17-19 12-12 26-18 29-19 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.