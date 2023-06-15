David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Peralta and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (152 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.343
|OBP
|.274
|.492
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|10/4
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
