David Peralta and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (152 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 31
.308 AVG .236
.343 OBP .274
.492 SLG .337
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
15 RBI 10
10/4 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.