David Peralta and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (152 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 13 of 54 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .308 AVG .236 .343 OBP .274 .492 SLG .337 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 10 10/4 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings