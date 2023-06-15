Chris Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .208.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 17.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .206 AVG .209 .257 OBP .280 .426 SLG .462 8 XBH 9 3 HR 7 8 RBI 14 23/4 K/BB 38/8 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings