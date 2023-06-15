Chris Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .208.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 17.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 31
.206 AVG .209
.257 OBP .280
.426 SLG .462
8 XBH 9
3 HR 7
8 RBI 14
23/4 K/BB 38/8
4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
