Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Chris Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .208.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 17.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 19 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.206
|AVG
|.209
|.257
|OBP
|.280
|.426
|SLG
|.462
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|14
|23/4
|K/BB
|38/8
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.38), 49th in WHIP (1.338), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
