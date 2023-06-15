The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 20th, allowing 346.1 yards per game.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +5000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +5000 14 December 10 Broncos - +4000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

