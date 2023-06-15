Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.
- Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 20th, allowing 346.1 yards per game.
- The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.
- As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.
- In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.