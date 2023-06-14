Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .290.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (44.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (21.3%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year (57.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.313
|AVG
|.267
|.379
|OBP
|.405
|.602
|SLG
|.442
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|14/9
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
