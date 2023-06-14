Will Smith -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .290.

In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (44.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (21.3%).

He has scored in 27 games this year (57.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .313 AVG .267 .379 OBP .405 .602 SLG .442 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 20 RBI 15 14/9 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings