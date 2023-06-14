Will Smith -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .290.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (44.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (21.3%).
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (57.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 25
.313 AVG .267
.379 OBP .405
.602 SLG .442
10 XBH 9
7 HR 3
20 RBI 15
14/9 K/BB 11/21
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.