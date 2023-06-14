The Las Vegas Raiders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of nine Raiders games last season hit the over.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas had to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only two games.

As the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby posted 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +5000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +8000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4000

