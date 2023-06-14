Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last outings.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.321
|AVG
|.216
|.415
|OBP
|.325
|.652
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|24/18
|K/BB
|25/21
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
