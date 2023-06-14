Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 13th in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last outings.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .321 AVG .216 .415 OBP .325 .652 SLG .439 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 19 RBI 22 24/18 K/BB 25/21 1 SB 3

