Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Vargas (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .227.
- Vargas has had a hit in 35 of 62 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.204
|.370
|OBP
|.292
|.433
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|20/16
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
