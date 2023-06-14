On Wednesday, Miguel Vargas (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .227.

Vargas has had a hit in 35 of 62 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 27 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .256 AVG .204 .370 OBP .292 .433 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 20/16 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings