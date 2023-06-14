The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .201 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.7%).
  • In 42 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 21
.177 AVG .222
.224 OBP .240
.242 SLG .236
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
