The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .201 with five doubles and six walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.7%).

In 42 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .177 AVG .222 .224 OBP .240 .242 SLG .236 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 1

