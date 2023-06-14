Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .201 with five doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this year (47.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (16.7%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.177
|AVG
|.222
|.224
|OBP
|.240
|.242
|SLG
|.236
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
