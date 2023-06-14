On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .244 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%) Heyward has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .281 AVG .212 .400 OBP .297 .579 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 11/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings