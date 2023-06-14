Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .244 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%) Heyward has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.281
|AVG
|.212
|.400
|OBP
|.297
|.579
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|11/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
