The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .229 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 49.2% of his games this year (30 of 61), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 32
.224 AVG .234
.330 OBP .325
.376 SLG .505
7 XBH 14
2 HR 7
13 RBI 17
39/11 K/BB 41/12
6 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
