James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .229 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- In 49.2% of his games this year (30 of 61), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.224
|AVG
|.234
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.376
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|17
|39/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.