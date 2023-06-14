The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .229 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

In 49.2% of his games this year (30 of 61), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .224 AVG .234 .330 OBP .325 .376 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 13 RBI 17 39/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

