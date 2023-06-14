Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .263 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 52 of 67 games this year (77.6%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (43.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (38.8%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.347
|AVG
|.331
|.418
|OBP
|.410
|.545
|SLG
|.614
|14
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|26
|21/17
|K/BB
|28/16
|6
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
