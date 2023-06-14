On Wednesday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .263 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 52 of 67 games this year (77.6%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (43.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (38.8%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .347 AVG .331 .418 OBP .410 .545 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 18 RBI 26 21/17 K/BB 28/16 6 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings