Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) against the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on June 14.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (8-4) for the Dodgers and Mike Clevinger (3-4) for the White Sox.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 33 (60%) of those contests.

Los Angeles is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 372.

The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule